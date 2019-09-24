Holt urges Livingston to marry flair with ‘ugly side’ in bid to topple Rangers

Livingston manager Gary Holt has urged his players to showcase their talents on the big stage – but not forget the ugly side of the game.

Livi host Rangers in the Betfred Cup aiming to reach their first semi-final in 14 seasons.

Holt said: “A midweek game, full house, under the lights, live on TV, you can’t get much more than a chance of a one-off game that’s got to finish on the night.

“You have a chance of getting through so let’s go out there and embrace it, show your talents, because you have earned the right to get to this level now.”

Livi took the lead at Ibrox earlier this month before going down 3-1 and Holt has been working on ways to finish the job this time.

“We just never got over the line, we never managed to see it through when we got ahead,” he said.

“It’s an experience to look back on and show the lads what they did well, but you need to do it for 90 minutes. That’s where we are at just now. The slight margins are costing us.

“It’s about learning the good things we have done, highlighting them, but also making it better, not accepting that’s good enough. We want to score more goals, be an attacking threat, but we also do the ugly side.

“You can’t switch off, nobody should be walking about thinking ‘I am in possession’, you should always be looking to help your team-mates. We are getting there, we are playing well, but I want results to go with it.”