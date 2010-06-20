Honduras: Spain more than just Torres

Honduras, seen as one of the weaker World Cup sides, need at least a draw against the Europeans in their Group H game at Johannesburg's Ellis Park stadium on Monday if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the second round alive.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda told reporters on Sunday his squad were prepared to face the Spaniards after recovering from their opening 1-0 defeat by Chile last week, saying they would need to show intelligence and concentration.

A wealth of top league talent available to Spanish coach Vicente del Bosque means Honduras cannot afford to focus only on Torres, defender Maynor Figueroa said.

"We can't just think about Torres because Spain isn't just Torres, it's made up of a lot of high quality players," he told a news conference.

Jerry Palacios, who was called up at the last minute, said Spain's surprise 1-0 loss against Switzerland showed there were chinks in the European champions' armour.

"They are still one of the favourites but we know that they lost so we have a chance," Palacios said.

"All the Spain squad play in top leagues so we can't afford to focus on just one player. We have to deal with the team as a whole," said Palacios, who accompanies his brothers Wilson and Jhony in the squad.

It is the first time three brothers have played together in the World Cup finals.

Honduras's task in South Africa became even more formidable due to the late injury loss of key midfielder Julio Cesar de Leon. Striker David Suazo is also struggling after picking up an injury in his right leg during a friendly with Romania earlier this month.

Rueda said Suazo was recovering. "His rehabilitation in recent days has been positive."

Spain's Del Bosque described the forward as "one of the most important players," saying he expected the Hondurans to be aggressive on the attack.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook