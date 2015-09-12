Hoolahan key to Neil's plans

Norwich City manager Alex Neil says Wes Hoolahan has a big part to play in his plans for the season, following the veteran's impressive performance in the 3-1 Premier League win over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Irishman set up one and scored another during a sparkling shift at Carrow Road, inspiring Norwich to their first home league win of the season.

And despite his advancing years, Neil believes the 33-year old will have a key role to play this term.

"He's capable of that," said Neil. "He's not always going to have days when he's going to have that much influence, but when he does he's a joy to watch.

"He's been a fantastic little player for me since I've been here.

"They're the type of players that have got a place in the team providing they work hard for the group. That's the biggest thing."

Another man to catch the eye was debutant Matt Jarvis, who capped an impressive performance with a composed finished midway through the second half.

And Neil insists the West Ham loanee will make a valauble contribution to his side's efforts in the final third this season and create something of a selection headache for the Scotsman.

"He gives us a different dimension to what we had. With the pace and trickery that I've got on one wing with Nathan Redmond, he adds to the other side as well," he added.

"We're getting to the stage now that we're getting most of our players back and I thought we showed today just how strong we can be if we perform to our maximum."