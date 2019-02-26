Horgan believes Hibernian on way up under new boss Heckingbottom

Daryl Horgan believes Hibernian are on the up and have targeted the top six under new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The former Leeds manager has opened his Leith reign with back-to-back Ladbrokes Premiership wins over Hamilton and Dundee.

It is a turn around from the miserable run of one win in eight that had come before as Neil Lennon’s time in charge ended with his controversial departure from the capital.

But ex-Dundalk and Preston wideman Horgan – who teed up Florian Kamberi’s goal against Accies before laying on for Marc McNulty to net at Dens Park – says the feel-good factor is back now that Heckingbottom has taken over.

The 4-2 win over Jim McIntyre’s Dundee strugglers saw Hibs climb back above St Johnstone into the top half of the table on goal difference.

And Horgan now hopes to cement that slot when they travel to McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

He said: “We were on a bit of a bad run but it’s been good to get the two wins under the new manager.

“Football is amazing that way. One goal, one mistake and everything changes.

“It’s been brilliant for us. We’ve got those six points, we’re now sixth in the table and everything is looking brilliant and we’re only looking up.

“Fingers crossed we can continue this vein of form and continue kicking up the table.

“We’ve got a massive game coming on Wednesday and if we can win that we’ll put ourselves in a great position.

“It would be a massive plus for us. The battle in mid-table is quite tight there at the minute but it’s key for us to be in that top six

“I don’t know if I can put my finger on why there’s been a turnaround so far. The manager’s been excellent since he came in. He and Robbie (Stockdale) have been brilliant, they are asking us to play in a way that suits the players. It’s just clicked on the pitch and sometimes that happens.”