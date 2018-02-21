Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion

Thomas Muller was in excellent form for Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, and his wife may have uncovered the secret behind his success.

The Germany international struck twice in a 5-0 rout of Besiktas at Allianz Arena, which effectively guaranteed Bayern's place in the quarter-finals ahead of the return fixture.

But has Muller's four-legged friend been giving the forward some handy hints?

Muller's spouse, Lisa, an equestrian athlete, posted a video on Instagram of her husband indulging in a little horseplay, along with the caption: "Filou has given Thomas some valuable tips for the game."