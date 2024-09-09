How San Marino are moving closer to World Cup qualification after historic victory

San Marino ended their long wait for a win by beating Liechtenstein in the Nations League

San Marino
San Marino beat Lichtenstein last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

San Marino made history on Thursday night, winning a competitive international match for the first time in their history. Nicko Sensoli’s second-half goal was enough to give the minnows a 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their Nations League Group D1 opener, sparking wild celebrations at the 7,000-capacity stadium.

The micronation had not won a match for 20 years prior to this long-awaited victory, defeating Liechtenstein by the same scoreline in a 2004 friendly. There had been some near misses, draws Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Seychelles over the last couple of years.

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.