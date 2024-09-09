Premier League goalkeeper expelled after 'breaking the rules' during international duty

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Aro Muric was one of three players sent home from the Kosovo squad for ‘breaking team rules’ this weekend.

The 25-year-old won his 39th international cap on Friday when he played the full 90 minutes of Kosovo’s 3-0 defeat at home Romania in the Nations League.

But a statement from the Kosovo FA since has confirmed that Muric and two of his international teammates have been banished from the squad ahead of Monday’s match away to Cyprus.

“By joint decision of the manager Franco Foda and the Federation, three players, Arjanet Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija, have left the national team gathering due to breaking the regulations of the national team established by the manager and the Federation,” the statement read.

“The FFK executive committee will decide on further measures against the players in question. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper who was on the waiting list, Faton Maloku from FC Drita, will join the team.”

Reports have claimed that the trio stayed out late in a bar, with The Sun adding that Muric has denied these rumours and that the decision ‘was not fair at all’.

Premier League new boys Ipswich signed Muric from Burnley in an £8million deal this summer and after missing the Tractor Boys’ opening weekend defeat to Liverpool, he has started in goal for their past two matches and was last week nominated for August’s Premier League save of the month after denying Erling Haaland in the club’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

