Howard out four months with right groin injury

Colorado Rapids and United States goalkeeper Tim Howard will be sidelined for four months after tearing the adductor longus in his upper right thigh against Mexico on Friday.

Howard started the World Cup qualifier but was substituted late in the first half of the 2-1 loss, suffering the injury as he took a goal kick.

The Rapids announced that Howard will undergo surgery on Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for four months.

Howard, 37, will miss Tuesday's clash against Costa Rica and the remainder of the 2016 MLS season.

The Rapids are into the Western Conference Finals, facing the Seattle Sounders.

Brad Guzan, who led the team to fourth place at the Copa America Centenario, is set to replace him for USA.