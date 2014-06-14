Howard predicts physical Ghana challenge

The sides meet in Natal for what will be the second game of the group after Portugal and Germany meet earlier in the day in Salvador.

It is a repeat of a last-16 clash in South Africa four years ago when Ghana edged the States 2-1 after extra time.

Having been part of the USA side beaten by Ghana in Rustenburg, the Everton goalkeeper believes Kwesi Appiah's men will pose a physical challenge.

"I think they are very similar (to 2010). They are strong individually," he said.

"Obviously, we know how physical they are so we are going to try to match that. I've said it before, very rarely do we get outmatched physically but this is a team that has the possibility of doing that.

"We'll make sure that doesn't happen and then just be kind of clever with our positioning and making sure that they don't hit us in transition."

As well as looking to exact revenge for their World Cup exit four years ago, the States will also be eager to keep their hopes of progression alive in a tough group.

However, Howard sought to downplay the impact of their last meeting.

"Not a word's been spoken (about the game)," he said.

"We've said that all along. That was four years ago. It's ancient history, really, in the way football is looked at.

"This is a different team, with a different mind-set."