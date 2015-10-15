Howe agrees Bournemouth extension

AFC Bournemouth have announced manager Eddie Howe has committed his future to the Dean Court club by signing a new contract.

The 37-year-old, who started and finished a playing career shortened by injury at Bournemouth, took charge of the club during the 2008-09 season.

He has since overseen three promotions to guide them to the Premier League, either side of a brief, unsuccessful spell at Burnley between January 2011 and October 2012.

Howe's fine results with Bournemouth have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and he has recently been linked with several other teams.

However, the former defender may have now put a halt to speculation about his future by inking a new deal.

"I am delighted that Eddie has committed his future to the club," owner Maxim Demin told the club's official website.

"Eddie and I have a very close relationship, we speak every day and we trust each other implicitly when making decisions that affect the football club.

"The mutual respect we have for each other has helped create a unique bond at the top of the club and has acted as the foundation for all of our recent successes.

"Together we have managed to achieve a great deal in a short space of time, and I have complete faith in Eddie and his management team to establish AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League over the coming seasons."

Chief executive Neill Blake, meanwhile, was equally pleased with Howe's decision to sign a new contract and explained that both parties had already agreed to renegotiate after promotion to the Premier League.

"Eddie's contract had a clause in it which meant that we would re-negotiate after promotion to the Premier League. Rather than negotiate immediately in May, Eddie, Maxim and I all felt that it was more appropriate to concentrate on preparations for the club's first season in the top flight.

"Once we found the opportunity to address Eddie's deal, the negotiations proved quick and easy and we are absolutely delighted with the outcome.

"Eddie and his management team have given the town a football club to be proud of and laid the foundations to make sure that is the case for many years to come. Maxim and I have total faith in Eddie and share his vision for progress and plans for the future, which we are all very excited about."

Bournemouth are away to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.