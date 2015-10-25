Howe confident Boruc will bounce back from Tottenham horror show

Eddie Howe does not expect Artur Boruc to have any problems bouncing back from his poor performance in AFC Bournemouth's 5-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

After Matt Ritchie gave Bournemouth a first-minute lead, Tottenham eased to an emphatic win, with the visitors receiving a huge helping hand from goalkeeper Boruc.

The Pole conceded a penalty in the ninth minute after fouling Harry Kane, who stepped up to level the scores and, after Mousa Dembele had given Tottenham the lead, committed another error to allow the visitors to make it 3-1.

Erik Lamela pounced on Boruc's inability to handle a Kane cross to score Tottenham's third.

Kane converted a Christian Eriksen delivery for 4-1 and Boruc's miserable day was capped off when he knocked Toby Alderweireld's header into the England striker's path, who completed his hat-trick.

Howe said: "The goals we've conceded have totally drained any confidence we had in us, and the manner of the goals doesn't help as well.

"The second half was a difficult one to watch, as soon as the fourth one went in it was a game over really and it was just a case of making sure the scoreline was respectable.

"He's [Boruc] very strong mentally, he's resolute when it comes to goalkeeping errors, he's seen it, been there and done it, so I think I won't have a problem lifting him.

"Obviously there's a need for the team that we eradicate those errors and make sure our goalkeepers rediscover their form because they're so important in every game and your ability to keep clean sheets.

"He's been excellent since he's been here, played a huge part in our promotion. It's part of the goalkeeper's job, they are going to make mistakes and errors, we just need to make sure he responds in the right way."