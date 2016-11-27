Howe disgruntled after Bournemouth denied 'clear' penalty

Eddie Howe was critical of referee Mike Jones for missing a "clear" handball that would have resulted in a second penalty in Bournemouth's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Callum Wilson scored one spot-kick in the first half to initially cancel out Alexis Sanchez's opener, but Jones later incurred the wrath of Bournemouth as they chased a late equaliser.

Nacho Monreal, culpable for the first-half penalty, handled the ball inside the box after Harry Arter played it in his direction with the Cherries 2-1 down in the 73rd minute, and Jones failed to spot it.

Ultimately Arsenal rounded things off late on as Alexis Sanchez scored a second, but that did not stop Howe airing his grievances after the match.

"I thought it was a clear handball," Bournemouth boss Howe protested to reporters. "His arm was raised and he stopped the ball going through to our wide player.

"That for me, right in front of me, was very clear."

Bournemouth gave a good account of themselves without Jack Wilshere, who was prevented from playing as he is on loan from Arsenal, with Howe suggesting he felt his side were unlucky to lose.

"We're disappointed," he added. "We came here to win, but we have to leave with our head held high and positive for the games ahead.

"To come here and create as many chances as we did is a really positive thing.

"[Parking the bus] is not really our style. I don't think we do it very well.

"We are what we are. We're a football team, a high pressing team; we tried to show that today while trying to get a result, and the players did it superbly at times."