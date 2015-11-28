Howe feels Bournemouth on right path after Everton draw

Eddie Howe is confident AFC Bournemouth are on the right path following their dramatic 3-3 Premier League draw with Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts were trailing 2-0 at half-time following goals from Ramiro Funes Mori and Romelu Lukaku, but appeared to have salvaged a draw when Junior Stanislas made it 2-2 in the closing stages of the game after Adam Smith had earlier halved the defecit.

However, Ross Barkley handed Everton the lead again well into stoppage time, only for Stanislas to net another equaliser in the 98th minute, much to the delight of Howe.

"We've got a point against a very good team and we feel that we're building momentum," Howe told BBC Sport.

"It was a crazy ending to a really competitive and tight game. The despair we felt on conceding that third goal was as bad as I've known and the elation at scoring our third was the greatest I've ever known. It just shows what a powerful sport football is.

"We've always believed in Junior's ability. All he needed was an opportunity. He's had that now and flourished.

"I am very proud of the fightback from our lads. It shows the character of this squad.

"I felt for large parts of the game we dominated, though we lost our way for a bit and conceded two goals. From our perspective, in recent times we have performed really well."

Bournemouth sit 18th following Saturday's results with 10 points from 14 games.