Howe hails in-form Afobe, knee strain scare for Stanislas

Eddie Howe praised Bournemouth's record signing Benik Afobe after the striker scored for the second successive game in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Sunderland, but the manager faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of an injury suffered by Junior Stanislas.

Afobe put Bournemouth into an early lead at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, converting a fine cross from Stanislas, but Patrick Van Aanholt struck back for Sunderland before half-time.

Lewis Grabban missed a great chance to earn all three points for Bournemouth, who have lost only twice in their last 11 league fixtures.

"Afobe took a real striker's goal today," Howe said.

"I am very pleased with his performance today and to score again.

"We had great chances to win it. Good moments, but I don't think we were at our best in an attacking sense today.

"Second half I felt it was a more even game. We had the better chances, we just couldn't find the finish."

Howe also revealed Stanislas suffered a medial ligament strain in a heavy challenge by Sunderland right-back Billy Jones.

"He's quite sore but we will have to assess how he is later on," Howe said.

"Junior was brilliant today - he really showed his quality.

"It will be a big miss if he is out for any period of time."