Howe hoping King, Stanislas injuries are not serious

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hopeful injuries to Joshua King and Junior Stanislas will not prove a hefty price to pay for his team's 2-1 away win at nine-man West Brom on Saturday.

A late Charlie Daniels penalty gave Bournemouth a third successive Premier League win after Adam Smith's opening goal was cancelled out by Gareth McAuley's header.

King was replaced in the Bournemouth team by Glenn Murray after feeling a hamstring problem in the warm-up, while Stanislas was replaced after 70 minutes with a similar injury.

"With our current situation we don't want any more injuries," Howe said, referring to Max Gradel, Callum Wilson and Tyrone Mings all being ruled out long-term.

"We lost Josh King in the warm-up, so that was a huge blow to our team and the way that we play.

"Junior felt a little bit of something in his hamstring, so we're hopeful that we haven't picked up two serious injuries."

James McClean was dismissed for West Brom after a late challenge on Smith and Tony Pulis' side ended the clash with nine men after Salomon Rondon saw red for clashing with Dan Gosling.

Howe added: "Obviously we're pleased to see Smithy get up from that dangerous tackle."