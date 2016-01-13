Howe 'not comfortable' with Bournemouth's heavy spending

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted he is "not comfortable" with the club's spending levels after they splashed the cash on two new strikers.

Howe's side spent an estimated £7million to bring Lewis Grabban back to the club from Norwich City, before breaking their transfer record with the reported £10m signing of Benik Afobe from Wolves.

Bournemouth have also brought in Juan Iturbe on loan from Roma to give their Premier League survival battle a boost.

"It is not a comfortable feeling for me as I have been right through the journey," said Howe, who has led Bournemouth from administration in League Two to the Premier League across two spells at the club.

"The year that we were embargoed we had 13 or 14 players to choose from, and to think in a few years' time you would have been spending millions of pounds on players would not have seemed possible.

"I take every penny we spend very seriously as well as the responsibility which comes with that, and try to make good decisions for the football club, not just for now, but for the long term.

"It is important that we look beyond this season as it is not just about the here and now - and hopefully we get the major decisions right."

Bournemouth led West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday thanks to Harry Arter's goal, but lost 3-1 after Dimitri Payet scored on his first start since October and Enner Valencia struck a brace.