Howe plays down Norwich rift

Eddie Howe is not expecting his side to get a hostile reception when AFC Bournemouth travel to Norwich on Saturday, having played down claims of a rift between the two clubs.

The clash at Carrow Road comes just over a fortnight after Norwich striker Lewis Grabban walked out of the team hotel prior to the League Cup tie at Rotherham United amid reports Bournemouth were attempting to bring him to the Vitality Stadium.

Grabban was subsequently suspended for a breach of discipline, but he remains a Norwich player, and Howe does not expect the saga to be an issue when the sides meet in the Premier League.

When asked if he was expecting to get a fierce welcome, Howe said: "I don't see why we should, to be honest.

"Certainly not from our side, and of course we hope from their side. We're competitors, we're two teams that were in the same league last year and fought a really good battle to try and get out of the Championship, and both sides were successful.

"Now we're going against each other in the Premier League it should be a good match."

When pressed on Grabban's long-term future, he added: "I don't think it's right to speculate or to talk about other people's players."