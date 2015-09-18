Howe warns AFC Bournemouth of Defoe danger

Eddie Howe has warned his AFC Bournemouth defenders to be on their mettle against Jermain Defoe this weekend.

Defoe is expected to lead the attack for struggling Sunderland when the sides meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Howe was a team-mate of the former England striker during the his formative years, when an 18-year-old Defoe scored 18 goals in 29 Bournemouth starts in the old Division Two.

"We don't want to give him any chances because he is the best finisher that I have worked with," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

"He looks like he has lost none of his natural striking instincts or his pace. It will be a real good test for our two centre-halves to be able to manage him.

"When you sign an unknown from West Ham and you see the size and the age that he was, we didn't have too high expectations.

"I can't speak highly enough of him as a player or a person. I have never seen a goalscorer like him."

Defoe, who joined Sunderland after a spell with Toronto FC in the MLS, has five goals in six games across all competitions this year.