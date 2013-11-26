Howedes: Schalke can handle the pressure

The goalless draw in Romania leaves Schalke third in Group E, needing a win in the final match at home to Basel to seal their qualification for the knockout round.

Despite the disappointing result on Tuesday, Howedes implored his teammates to move on and focus on their crunch encounter in Germany in a fortnight's time.

"We are under pressure, but we can handle it," he said.

"We now just have to focus on winning the game against Basel. I think that we left a lot of good opportunities unused out there, but we also got lucky on a few occasions."

Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, who made his competition debut in place of the injured Timo Hildebrand, took the positives from the draw.

"We struggled to get into the game," he said.

"We wanted to win here, so it is a disappointment despite having picked up a point.

"It is always important for a keeper to keep a clean sheet but nonetheless I would have liked to win the game."

Midfielder Julian Draxler, who made an appearance off the substitute's bench after struggling with flu, echoed the sentiments of his skipper.

"We now have a decisive match against Basel at home and simply have to win that," he said.

"We would have liked to seal the deal today but even after this draw our situation has not really changed."