Howson feels he is in 'best form' for Norwich

The midfielder, who signed from Leeds United in January 2012, initially struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road but is enjoying an extended run in Chris Hughton's starting line-up and is happy with his performance levels.

However, with the likes of Bradley Johnson and Wes Hoolahan ready to step in, the 25-year-old is not getting complacent.

"Certainly while I have been at Norwich this is the best form I have been in but that can always end quickly," he said in quotes reported by The Norwich Evening News.

"You always enjoy it more when you are playing regularly, but last season the majority of the time I saw the other side sat on the sidelines.

"For me, especially when you have the likes of Bradley and Wes waiting there to take your place, it is something you can't afford to switch off.

"We have top players all around the team. You know you will have a quality player next to you and someone like Wes is top quality on the ball and the type who can make things happen.

"Now I am in the side I don't want it to come to an end. It has never been about me but the team, although I would be lying if I said it wasn't nice to get that run in the side. It always helps.

"At times last season when you are in and out it is hard to get that rhythm and level of performance."

Howson has formed a strong partnership with close-season signing Leroy Fer, who was on target in Saturday's 2-0 victory over West Brom, and is full of praise for the Dutchman.

"He is an all-action midfielder who can do a bit of everything," Howson added. "I think our partnership is going well. We had Alex (Tettey) behind us for a little while and that was something I really enjoyed and all the midfielders have different attributes.

"People have to remember about Leroy he only came into English football in the summer. He is still young but it feels like he has been here a lot longer and his game suits the English style for me.

"He has done very well and, if he keeps developing, who knows how good he can be."