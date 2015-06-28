Hrubesch urges caution after Germany U21s humbled

Germany Under-21 coach Horst Hrubesch has called for calm after his side's humbling exit from the European Under-21 Championship following a 5-0 semi-final thrashing against Portugal.

Hrubesch's men were totally outplayed in Olomouc as they slumped to a first defeat in 15 competitive games, with midfielder Emre Can quick to brand it a "shameful" result for the 2009 winners.

Hrubesch, though, was not as forthcoming as Can in slamming his players.

"We shouldn't have to start from scratch," said the former Hamburg striker.

"The lads are realists enough to know that there are days like the 7-1 win for the Germany senior side in Brazil [at last year's World Cup], where everything goes right, and others where it doesn't quite go as planned. There are days like this. We experienced that for ourselves [on Saturday].

"I've experienced it often enough during my career.

"We shouldn't measure everything and think that we’ll win every tournament."

Portugal's reward for an emphatic display against Germany is a final showdown with Sweden in Prague on Tuesday, the two sides having played out a 1-1 draw against each other in the group stage.