Huddersfield agree sale of club to Terriers fan Phil Hodgkinson

Huddersfield have announced that a commercial agreement is in place for the sale of the club to lifelong supporter Phil Hodgkinson.

Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Manchester United will therefore be Dean Hoyle’s last as chairman, with the club’s takeover subject to approval from the football authorities.

Hodgkinson is to succeed Hoyle after the latter’s largely successful 10-year reign, in which the club spent two years in the Premier League before the recent confirmation of their relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship.

He will take a 75 per cent controlling ownership, with Hoyle retaining a minority stake and remaining on Huddersfield’s board of directors.

“My heart doesn’t want me to sell and I believe the Manchester United game will probably be the most emotional day of my life,” Hoyle told the club’s official website.

“However, my head is telling me that, after 10 years of total dedication and my recent ill health, I need to do what is right for myself, my family and Huddersfield Town.

“I have chosen Phil not just because he is an astute businessman with strong desire and determination to succeed, but because as ‘one of our own’ he will always have the club’s best interests at heart.”

Hodgkinson moved to back under-pressure manager Jan Siewert, adding: “My number one priority is to give every support I can to Jan in order to make us as good as we can be on the pitch.

“Our aim is to get back to winning football matches and to put smiles back on the faces of our supporters after a tough season.”