Huddersfield condemn racially abusive message sent to midfielder Philip Billing

Huddersfield have condemned the racial abuse of midfielder Philip Billing and have reported the incident to the police.

Billing, 22, received online racial abuse on Tuesday night from someone purporting to be one of the club’s own supporters.

Huddersfield said in a statement: “We’re aware of the racist message sent to Philip Billing over social media on Tuesday evening and have subsequently referred the case to West Yorkshire Police.

“Huddersfield Town does not tolerate abuse of any kind and has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of discrimination.

“We will give our full cooperation to the police to deal with this matter in the strongest possible way.”

Denmark Under-21 international Billing retweeted the message urging him to leave the Premier League club.

The supporter told Billing: “Leave our f****** club I never want to see you in a town kit ever again you useless wanna be black donkey.”

Billing, a regular starter for Huddersfield this season, simply retweeted the taunt with a thumbs down emoji.

The midfielder has produced several outstanding displays for the Terriers this season.

His form has led to speculation of a summer move to another Premier League rival, but he was withdrawn at half-time in last Saturday’s home defeat to Bournemouth.

Town boss Jan Siewert said after the match that he was not sure whether Billing was carrying an injury or not.

Huddersfield slumped to a 15th defeat in 17 league games and are 16 points from safety with eight matches remaining.