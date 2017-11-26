Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2: Late Sterling goal sets new away wins record

A late Raheem Sterling winner secured Manchester City a record-breaking 11th successive away victory in all competitions, as the Premier League pacesetters claimed a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Huddersfield Town.

City appeared to be on the brink of dropping points in the league for the first time since August 21, but a fortuitous Sterling goal six minutes from the end spared Pep Guardiola's blushes, their 11th straight win on the road setting a new record for English top-flight clubs.

City dominated the first half and looked particularly threatening when David Silva got himself on the ball, the Spain international crafting numerous chances.

But City wasted most of the plethora of opportunities which fell their way, with Huddersfield taking the lead just before the break thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi own goal, which had more than a hint of luck about it.

City were level again shortly after the restart, though, as Sergio Aguero converted a penalty and Leroy Sane nearly added another shortly afterwards, rattling the crossbar with a fierce free-kick.

Attacks came thick and fast towards the end for City and eventually their persistence paid off, with Sterling bundling home a rebound to maintain the eight-point gap at the top of the table and secure an 11th consecutive league win.