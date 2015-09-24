Huddersfield Town 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Huws salvages point for hosts

Emyr Huws' late strike ensured a share of the spoils for Huddersfield Town as they fought back to claim a 1-1 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Forest, beaten at home by Middlesbrough last time out, started brightly, and were rewarded 23 minutes in when Ryan Mendes netted his first goal for the club – the former Lille man latching onto Eric Lichaj's knock-down to drill home with a sumptuous half-volley.

Jamie Ward went close to extending Forest's lead on the stroke of half-time, with Chris Burke clipping the upright after the interval as Dougie Freedman's side attempted to make their domination count.

But their work was undone with six minutes remaining when Wales forward Huws, on loan from Wigan Athletic, scored his fourth goal in three games with a superb strike from distance that clattered in off the underside of the bar.

Goal-line technology confirmed the ball had indeed gone over the line despite the appeals of the Forest players.

Huddersfield are 13th in the standings on 10 points from nine matches, two points adrift of Forest.