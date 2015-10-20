Hughes annoyed by Jack Butland replays

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes was unhappy at replays of an incident involving goalkeeper Jack Butland being shown repeatedly during his team's win over Swansea City.

Butland escaped punishment for a challenge on Andre Ayew in the first half of Stoke's 1-0 victory at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

The shot-stopper lunged in on Ayew to clear the ball after a bad touch, with the incident replayed on the screen at the stadium.

Hughes accepted the decision may have gone his team's way, but he was unhappy with the vision being screened.

"I was a little bit upset that the replay was shown in the stadium. That shouldn't be allowed. It isn't allowed," he said.

"I didn't appreciate the incident being shown on the videos around the stadium and to be perfectly honest I thought that was unnecessary.

"I wouldn't like to think it was deliberate because when those sort of situations happen it causes a reaction in the crowd and we had to deal with that for about 10 minutes after the situation with Jack.

"My view was that he got the ball first."

An early Bojan Krkic penalty was all Stoke needed to secure their victory away from home as Swansea struggled to create chances.

Hughes felt his team were largely untroubled by the hosts.

"We had a good plan and executed the plan really well. We were always a threat," he said.

"We were always keen to break quickly and cause them problems going the other way, which I thought we did really well, certainly in the first half.

"They never got any momentum in the game which was important and we talked about that before the game. We are on a decent run of form now."

Next up for Stoke is the visit of promoted Watford to the Britannia Stadium on Saturday.