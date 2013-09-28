Hughes: Fans appreciate slicker Stoke

Hughes has been keen to instill a more fluid style of play at the Britannia Stadium since taking over from Tony Pulis.

While Hughes is aware his team need to be more clinical in games, having scored jsut four goals in their five league games this term, he feels Stoke supporters have been pleased with the football on offer so far.

"I think people are enjoying what we are producing," Hughes told The Sentinel. "We are playing in a different way and creating chances.

"We are pleased with the control we are having in games. That's important because we want players in the opposition half and we have to do that by being progressive in your play to build up from the back.

"We are creating chances and that's the key. I'm convinced at some point things will start to happen.

"Our goals-to-chances percentage needs to be higher, but we are creating good chances against good teams and it's only a matter of time, I feel, that we take a game away from somebody."

Stoke face Norwich City on Sunday, with Chris Hughton's men having won just once in the league all season.

Hughes is keen to take advantage of Norwich's struggles but believes they will still pose a threat, despite scoring just three times in the league so far.

"If there is any doubt in Norwich's play, we have to exploit that to our benefit," he continued.

"I think Norwich would accept that on paper it's a difficult fixture for them, but it's difficult for us as well because they have brought a number of bodies in and had a good result in midweek."