Hughes fined for touchline dismissal

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has been fined £8,000 by the Football Association after accepting a misconduct charge.

The charge relates to Hughes' conduct in the game against Tottenham on September 10 with the Welshman sent-off by referee Anthony Taylor before loitering in the technical area to dispute the decision.

Hughes and Stoke outlined their displeasure with the sanction last week - citing a potentially inconsistent approach from the governing body - but the former Blackburn Rovers boss has nevertheless opted against an appeal.

An FA statement read: "Mark Hughes has been fined £8,000 after he accepted the standard punishment following his FA misconduct charge.

"The Stoke City manager admitted that his behaviour in or around the 34th minute of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on 10 September 2016 amounted to improper conduct."