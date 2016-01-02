Hughes flattered by United link

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has distanced himself from rumours suggesting he could be in line to become the next Manchester United boss, but welcomed the praise.

Hughes said if he was being linked to the United job, it was because he was doing a good job at Stoke, who are just six points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League spot.

The Welshman came up against United and their under-fire manager Louis van Gaal last month and triumphed 2-0 in a comfortable win and has since been touted as a potential manager at Old Trafford by Robbie Savage and Paul Parker, both of whom Hughes played with during his time in Manchester.

"There's a lot of speculation. That goes with the territory. It's probably better to be talked up than talked down. I've had both, and I know which I prefer," Hughes said.

"It is what it is. It's speculation. Nothing more, nothing less."

Hughes' next task comes against West Brom and former Stoke boss Tony Pulis on Saturday.

With Hughes' side sitting 10th in the Premier League table, he is keen to ensure complacency does not become an issue.

"It's something you have to guard against, but it's less of a worry for this group, to be perfectly honest," Hughes said.

"I think everybody senses that they're really enjoying what they're doing at the moment. They're enjoying being part of it. They want more."