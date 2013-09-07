Hughes happy despite transfer difficulties

Reports had suggested that the former Manchester City and QPR boss was keen on Benfica strike Nelson Olivier and Hannover forward Mame Bir Diouf.

Neither player signed for the club, but Hughes is happy that the signings of Stephen Ireland and Marko Arnautovic will provide the quality needed to improve the team.

He told The Sentinel: "Few clubs can say, hand on heart, that they got everybody they wanted.

"It's on record that we pursued a number that fell through, but when you look back at what we have got and the balance of the squad, I am delighted. Overall, it has been a good window.

"It's important if you go into the market that you come out with a stronger squad, and I think we have."

Speaking about Arnautovic, he added: "Marko is very adept at playing across the front line, he gives us that flexibility.

"He can play both wings, and in his own mind that is where he thinks he's more accomplished, but only because he's played more games there.

"But I've no doubt he can play in any number of positions and in different combinations with the players we've got here.

"In that regard, I think he's a very good acquisition."

Stoke are fifth in the table after two wins from their opening three Premier League matches.