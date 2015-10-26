Hughes: Mourinho is Chelsea's best ever manager

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has backed Jose Mourinho to turn things around at Chelsea despite the Premier League champions' dismal start to the season.

Chelsea have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, and sit 15th in the Premier League following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Mourinho watched the second half of that match from the stands after being sent off at half-time, with the Football Association subsequently charging the Portuguese with misconduct.

Pressure is mounting on the Portuguese but, speaking ahead of Tuesday's League Cup tie between Stoke and Chelsea, Hughes voiced his support for his opposite number.

"He is the best manager the club has ever had," said the Welshman. "Why would they change him?

"I don't anticipate them struggling for too much longer.

"All teams, whatever level, go through these periods, but Chelsea have quality right the way through the club which will enable them to come through this period."

Hughes added: "Maybe we are playing them at a good time.

"It is always difficult to play Chelsea but we are feeling good and are looking forward to it."