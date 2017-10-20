Hughes thankful for Stoke stability after 'emotional' Premier League sackings

Mark Hughes believes clubs ruling on emotion has cost other Premier League managers their job unfairly, and expressed his relief to work with "understanding" owners at Stoke City.

The Potters have endured an up-and-down start to the campaign, beating Arsenal, but losing four of their eight games so far to sit 17th in the table after last week's 7-2 mauling at Manchester City.

Though Hughes retains the faith of Peter Coates, a similarly stuttering start to the season for Leicester City cost Craig Shakespeare his job this week, just four months into his permanent tenure at the King Power Stadium.

With 19th-placed Bournemouth visiting on Saturday, Hughes is grateful to have been afforded the time to turn Stoke's fortunes around.

"I think what we have here is people that have been in game for a long time, they've seen the highs, the lows, what's in-between as well," said Hughes.

"They understand that football isn't a straight line in terms of success and failure, there's ups and downs, peaks and troughs, you have to navigate your way through those.

"Sometimes when clubs have ownership that is maybe a little bit more emotional, I think people can make mistakes and press buttons to get rid of good people, people who have proven themselves over a decent period.

"They bow to the immediate thinking rather than actually looking at the quality of people that you have in the building and back the quality that you have."

Eddie Howe is another manager to enjoy a seemingly stable position as Bournemouth boss, having guided the club up through the divisions and into the top flight.

Bournemouth have a solitary league win to their name this term, while high-profile signing Jermain Defoe has just one goal so far - two figures Howe hopes will be altered come Saturday.

"Jermain's a key part of our squad this season," the Cherries' boss said. "Even when he came on at Tottenham we noted how bright he looked. He will score goals in this team.

"I think there is an element of managing his workload. The front players, the explosive sprinters, you have to make sure they are fresh going into games."

Howe added: "We really want to get a win away from home. Our performances have been there in the main, particularly at Everton and Tottenham.

"Those were two tough games and I thought we performed well in both and it's just a case of putting those performances together. Being a bit more ruthless in front of goal, more resilient at the back and I think we will get there."