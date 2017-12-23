Hughes thanks Stoke City owners for backing

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes thanked the club's owners for their backing after a dismal run of form was brought to an end with a 3-1 victory over West Brom on Saturday.

Hughes has come under increasing pressure at the bet365 Stadium, due to Stoke winning just one of their previous eight matches prior to Saturday, and reports suggested a loss to the Baggies could have resulted in the Welshman losing his job.

The Potters faced some nervy moments as West Brom pushed for a late equaliser at the bet365 Stadium, but they held on and Ramadan Sobhi completed a 3-1 triumph deep in second-half stoppage time.

Hughes was delighted to have rewarded the faith he felt had been shown in him by ending a three-match losing streak with a victory.

"I didn't really have any doubts about [my future], but I'm more confident after this week," said Hughes.

"I'm really proud of everybody connected to Stoke, internally, the players and the owners.

"John and Peter Coates have been fantastic this week and have been into the club assuring everybody it's business as usual.

"If they think they have got the right people they back them and that's what they have done this week.

"I'd like to think we have repaid them to a certain extent."

That winning feeling! December 23, 2017

West Brom's club-record winless run in the league now stands at 17 matches, but Alan Pardew saw enough from his side to be convinced they will avoid relegation to the Championship.

"It was difficult because I thought we did well in the first half. The second goal really hurt us. We changed things around a little bit," Pardew said in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"The response was excellent and we certainly deserved something out of the game. This team is finding it hard to find that second goal at the moment.

"I really feel for the players. They gave it everything and deserved more than they got. We'll be fighting right until the end but I think we will get out of it."