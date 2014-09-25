Hughes wants to bring away form to Britannia

Stoke are unbeaten in six away matches in all competitions, but have lost both of their Premier League home games 1-0.

Their most recent triumph on the road was a 2-1 win at Sunderland in the League Cup third round on Tuesday, but Hughes is well aware of the importance of producing home results as soon as possible.

"We have not got a point on home soil at the moment but we have another chance to put that right on Monday," he said.

"The match against Aston Villa was a poor performance but we improved greatly against Leicester and I was more happy with the level of form that we showed in that match.

"Our away form has been very good recently - towards the end of last season and into this one.

"We now need to show some of that form in front of our home fans at the Britannia.

"We are all working hard in training and looking to make the Britannia a fortress again."

Stoke sit 13th in the Premier League with five points from as many matches.