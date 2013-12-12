Hughes wants Stoke to build on Chelsea win

After eight games without a win from September to November Hughes' side have gone on to record two wins in their last four.

Their latest triumph saw them come from behind to beat Jose Mourinho's side 3-2 at the Britannia Stadium thanks to an Oussama Assaidi strike in the final minute.

The three points lifted Stoke into 13th place in the Premier League, and Hughes hopes they can use the momentum when they travel to the KC Stadium on Saturday.

"It was great to win the game against Chelsea," he said. "I don't think many people outside of the club thought that we could

"We had to hang on a little bit in the first half, but during the second half we were the better team and in my opinion we deserved it

"We would like to think that on the back of the Chelsea result, we can go to Hull and get another three points."

Hughes believes the changes he has made at the club are slowly beginning to bear fruit and hopes they will continue to improve.

"There have been games where we have done well, games where we have been ok and others, namely Everton, where we were below par," he added.

"We are moving forward, we are becoming more used to what we are trying to do and I think there are a lot of reasons to be positive."