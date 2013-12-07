Hughton delighted with Norwich response

After being thumped 5-1 by a Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool on Wednesday, Hughton's side delivered the perfect tonic on Saturday at The Hawthorns.

It ended a run of four consecutive league away defeats for Norwich, in which time they had conceded 18 goals, and they hit the front on 13 minutes courtesy of Gary Hooper.

West Brom pressed hard in the second half and missed a number of chances before Leroy Fer's goal a minute from time sealed the win.

Afterwards, Hughton was full of praise for the way his side had bounced back from the heavy defeat at Anfield, despite having a short turnaround.

"It was the ideal response," he said.

"It has to be down to the players because after a Wednesday game you don't have too much time to prepare.

"You don't have much time to do much on the training pitch and it has to be a response from the players and I'm delighted with that.

"It wasn't quite the perfect away performance because that would be not to put yourself under so much pressure but in some ways yes, and it's a clean sheet.

"They (West Brom) have got a lot of forwards and good finishers and it was a difficult period. When you have that, you're looking to people to stand up to that and we were able to do that."

However, Hughton insisted that his side would not be resting on their laurels following the win, which moved them four points clear of the relegation zone.

"The pressure is always there," he said.

"It's part and parcel of the game and as soon as the good feeling of this win goes it's the pressure of trying to get the next result."