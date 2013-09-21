Hughton frustrated by goal-shy Norwich

Norwich missed a first-half penalty and a host of other chances in Saturday's match at Carrow Road as they fell to their first home league defeat since Villa last visited in May.

Hughton chose to start Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Johan Elmander in attack, and also introduced close-season signing Gary Hooper in the second half, but the hosts were unable to find a way past Brad Guzan.

Robert Snodgrass' penalty miss in the sixth minute set the tone for a frustrating day in front of goal for Norwich, who found the American goalkeeper in inspired form.

"It's difficult to take because we created chances and got in as many crosses as we have for some time," Hughton said. "Add to that the penalty as well.

"When you have that amount of ball in the final third, you want to get more out of it. We're bitterly disappointed to have lost.

"Our strikers are reliant on service. Ricky had some opportunities today, but it wasn't his day".

The defeat leaves Norwich with four points from their opening five matches, with a trip to Stoke City up next in the Premier League.