Hughton hoping crowd can spur Norwich on

Norwich have fallen to three consecutive Premier League defeats on the road, conceding 13 goals, but have picked up four points from their last two fixtures at Carrow Road.

And Hughton wants that home advantage to pay dividends once again when City welcome Palace, who will be under the stewardship of Tony Pulis for the first time.

"It's a home game on Saturday," the manager said. "We welcome the opportunity to get back to our own ground in front of a sell-out crowd.

"We know how tight the league table is. A win on Saturday changes things again.

"We know that any Tony Pulis team will play with character and organisation."

With Robert Snodgrass (knee) and Anthony Pilkington (hamstring) sidelined, some of the attacking onus will fall on Nathan Redmond, who concedes that his first season in the English top flight is proving to be a steep learning curve.

"This is my first season in the Premier League, so this year is all about development," he said.

"I'm not too sure there's much pressure. We just want to go out and perform in front of our great fans on Saturday.

"I'm 19 and I'm developing as a player well.

"I made the right decision to come here."