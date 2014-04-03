Hughton hoping to reward fans

Norwich's Premier League form on the road has been torrid of late, losing their last six outings away from Carrow Road and winning just twice on their league travels in 2013-14

The latest of those setbacks came in last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Swansea City, with the squad refunding the admission price for any fans who made the trip to south Wales.

Hughton's men are six points clear of the relegation zone, with Saturday's opponents three points below them, one place above the bottom three.

In contrast, Norwich's home league form has been strong this season, especially in recent weeks, with three wins and three draws from their last six outings.

The Norfolk side have conceded just once in that time, a penalty against Stoke City in a 1-1 draw last month, and Hughton has called upon his players to reward the loyalty shown by the club's supporters on Saturday.

"It (refunding the money) was a wonderful gesture," Hughton told the club's official website.

"It's a real appreciation because of where we're based here in Norwich, there are so many long trips.

"The atmosphere at Carrow Road has been excellent - it's been a difficult place for teams to come, and we have to make sure it's the same on Saturday.

"They'll get behind the team anyway, they always do, but to create that type of atmosphere we've got to be playing well enough and be determined enough for the supporters to like what they see.

"The club has done great in their preparations for these games, but of course the really important thing is that we as a team give the supporters enough for them to get behind us."