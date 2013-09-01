Hughton insists Olsson exclusion was tactical

Since his reported £2.5million move from Blackburn Rovers during the close-season, Olsson has played just four minutes in the Premier League as Spaniard Javier Garrido has retained his place at left-back.

Initially there had been suggestions that the 25-year-old was missing due to an injury problem, but Hughton insisted the Sweden international is well and the only reason for his exclusion for Saturday's 1-0 win against Southampton was a personal preference to have a more attack-minded bench.



He said: "Martin Olsson is fine. I suppose I'm at the stage that you want to be at where sometimes picking the subs can be as difficult as picking the team.



"If I look at what I had on the bench, I had to make some decisions, and it was a real tough decision (to leave Olsson out) because I've just brought him in, but I decided to go a little bit more offensive on the bench.



"But he's fine, he'll go away with Sweden now, and hopefully he gets some games under his belt."



Meanwhile, Hughton was careful not to be drawn into a war of words regarding the England goalkeeping situation with Joe Hart drawing criticism so far this season and Norwich's John Ruddy working his way back into the national squad.



He added: "About Joe Hart I don't know (whether his form is of international standard), that decision is always for the manager.



"Hart is really not my concern. John Ruddy is and what we have here is an excellent goalkeeper that I think is in the England squad because of his abilities."