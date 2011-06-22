Hughton named new Birmingham boss
By Gregg Davies
LONDON - Birmingham City have appointed former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton as the man to lead them in the Championship next season, the club said on Wednesday.
Birmingham, who announced the appointment on their website, were relegated from the Premier League on the last day of the season.
Manager Alex McLeish quit the Midlands club earlier this month before making a controversial move to take over at City's bitter rivals Aston Villa.
Hughton was sacked by Newcastle in early December after 14 months in the job.
He led Newcastle back to the Premier League in his first season but was dismissed midway through last season's campaign after the club said they needed someone with more experience to take them forward.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.