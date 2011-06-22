Hughton named new Birmingham boss

Birmingham, who announced the appointment on their website, were relegated from the Premier League on the last day of the season.

Manager Alex McLeish quit the Midlands club earlier this month before making a controversial move to take over at City's bitter rivals Aston Villa.

Hughton was sacked by Newcastle in early December after 14 months in the job.

He led Newcastle back to the Premier League in his first season but was dismissed midway through last season's campaign after the club said they needed someone with more experience to take them forward.