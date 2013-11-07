Hughton: Norwich need response from drubbing

The Norwich manager saw his men drop into the relegation zone after their humbling at the Etihad as they lost for the sixth time in the Premier League this season.

Hughton spent more than £20million in the close-season and Norwich's poor start has seen him come under increasing pressure.

And, following a run of five defeats and just one win in seven league games, the 54-year-old wants to see a positive response against Sam Allardyce's charges at Carrow Road.

"It's our responsibility to get a reaction from the Manchester City game this weekend," Hughton said.

"Any negatives are in the past. We have faith in the ability that we have. The value of winning a couple of games is huge.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves. It's not about West Ham United. It's a home game for us."

Hughton also confirmed that Netherlands striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel – who cost Norwich £8.5m but has scored just one goal this season – will miss the match with the foot injury.

Nathan Redmond (hip) will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness, while Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass is fine to play after recovering from concussion.