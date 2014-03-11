Hughton pleased with Bassong performances

Norwich have only won twice in the league in 2014 and sit four points clear of the bottom three in the table with nine games remaining.

Last weekend Norwich were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City with Bassong bringing down John Guidetti in the penalty area to allow Jonathan Walters to equalise.

However, Hughton expects the 27-year-old to bounce back from that disappointment and be an integral part in their fight for survival.

"Overall I have been happy with Seb this season," Hughton said. "It is fair to say he didn't have his best game (against Villa) and he has been involved again on the penalty, but overall I have not been disappointed with his performances.

"He is a big character and we need as many big characters as we can for the challenge ahead.

"He is a big player for us."

Norwich face Southampton this weekend looking for their first away win in the league since December, and only the third on their travels all season.