Hughton relishing Man United challenge

The Norwich manager oversaw a frustrating 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on Thursday and his side are now just three points above the relegation zone.

But they will have happy memories of United's last visit to Carrow Road in November 2012, when the hosts prevailed 1-0 courtesy of Anthony Pilkington's second-half strike..

And Hughton is eager for his charges to spring another surprise on the Premier League champions and boost their own survival hopes.

"We're playing at home again and any game against Manchester United is a game to look forward to for everyone," the 55-year-old said.

"Psychologically we can take something from our win over Manchester United last season, it was a great result and performance."

Hughton has no new injury problems to contend with, and hinted that midfielder Jonny Howson could return from a back problem.

"We will continue to assess Jonny Howson's injury," he added. "But we're not ruling him out of anything."