Hull boss Bruce to assess Diame and Aluko fitness

The Hull boss will assess Mohamed Diame and Sone Aluko after the duo endured long flights to link up with Senegal and Nigeria respectively.

Bruce included Uruguay striker Abel Hernandez in his starting line-up against Newcastle United following the last international break and has learned his lesson from that selection, which he admitted was a mistake

"Everybody has walked through the door okay," said Bruce.

"We'll have to have a look at Diame and Aluko because they only played on Wednesday night. We won't see Diame at all before we travel, he'll meet up with us at our hotel in London.

"I made a mistake with Abel Hernandez after the last international break.

"He'd travelled halfway around the world and I could tell when he returned on the Friday that he was physically tired ahead of travelling to Newcastle.

"No matter who you are, if you're hanging around airports, going on long-haul flights, playing games – you're going to be fatigued.

"I'll have a look at the squad and make sure I don't make the same mistake.

"It isn't fair on the players. We've got four or five who have been flying through the time zones, so we'll have a look at them and see how bright they are."