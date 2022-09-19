Hull chairman Acun Ilicali injured in road traffic accident in Istanbul

Hull chairman Acun Ilicali has sustained a fractured arm in a road traffic accident in Istanbul.

The 53-year-old businessman, who has 13.5million Instagram followers and has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Simon Cowell’, is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The Sky Bet Championship club posted on Twitter on Monday evening: “We can confirm that chairman Acun Ilicali was involved in a road traffic accident in İstanbul on Monday.

“Acun sustained a fractured arm in the accident and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. We would like to wish Acun the best for his surgery and a speedy recovery.”