Hull City able to pursue name change again

The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has bubbled behind the scenes at the KC Stadium for the better part of two years.

Club owner Assem Allam has claimed a switch in moniker will benefit the club financially, although he has been met with stiff opposition from sections of supporters who formed a group 'City Till We Die' to contest the plans.

The FA Council ruled in April last year that Hull's name change would not be allowed to go ahead, although their methods of reaching that decision were questioned by Allam.

The crux of the club's argument centred on perceived bias in favour of supporters in the way the decision was reached, with FA Council member Malcolm Clarke having attended CTWD events in his role as chairman of the Football Supporters' Federation.

Allam had threatened to withdraw funding from the club if his proposal was blocked, but he now has the opportunity to apply again ahead of next season.

A Hull statement following the tribunal's decision claimed the club had "won" the case, suggesting a need for the FA to revisit their original decision.