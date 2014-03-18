Hull hit out at 'prejudiced' FA in naming row

On Monday, the FA's membership committee recommending that the FA council throw out any attempted change, which has been a subject of controversy since the club's owners, the Allam family, formerly applied to rebrand in December.

The move has been met with derision from sections of the club's fans - who set up a campaign group 'City Till We Die' to rally against the change - although Allam has claimed the switch would help Hull become financially self-sufficient.

The final decision will be made on April 9, but Hull released a statement on Tuesday to express their displeasure at this week's developments.

"The club is disappointed with the timing of yesterday’s announcement made by the FA," said the statement on the club's official website.

"We feel we have been prejudiced right from the outset.

"The FA introduced a new policy to handle our application on the back of consultations with the City Till We Die group, and we therefore feel that our application was already pre-judged.

"This feeling has been reinforced with yesterday's announcement, as the club feels this will further prejudice the forthcoming ballot of season pass holders.

"However, this is now the time for the silent majority to come forward and support the club’s aspirations.

"Details of the ballot will be released to season pass holders within the next 48 hours."

The statement was released on the same day that Hull's George Boyd was charged with allegedly spitting at Manchester City's Joe Hart during the 2-0 defeat at the KC Stadium on Saturday.