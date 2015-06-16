Hull, QPR, Burnley hit the road in League Cup

Relegated Premier League trio Hull City, QPR and Burnley will all hit the road in the first round of the League Cup, while Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United will face off at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Steve Bruce's Hull face a potential banana skin tie at League Two side Accrington Stanley, and they enter at the first stage having not had to play until round three in 2014-15 due to their UEFA Europa League commitments.

QPR finished bottom of the top flight in a poor campaign and Chris Ramsey's men travel to Huish Park to face League Two Yeovil Town in a match that was a Championship fixture as recently as the 2013-14 season.

Burnley were knocked out in round two by Sheffield Wednesday last term and Sean Dyche's side will hope to avoid another hasty exit at the hands of Port Vale this time around.

Doncaster host Leeds in the competition for the third time in the past five seasons and the League One club will hope to spring a surprise on Uwe Rosler and his new team.

In other matches, there is an all-London showdown between Millwall and Barnet - who returned to the Football League after winning promotion from the Conference last season - while Middlesbrough visit Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town host Stevenage and Brentford play Oxford United.

Premier League teams do not enter until round two, with those playing in Europe joining a round later. The first round takes place the week commencing August 10.

Draw in full: Carlisle United v Chesterfield, Nottingham Forest v Walsall, Fleetwood Town v Hartlepool United, Scunthorpe United v Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion, Accrington Stanley v Hull City, Rochdale v Coventry City, Oldham Athletic v Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town v Notts County, Blackburn Rovers v Shrewsbury Town, Morecambe v Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers v Leeds United, Wigan Athletic v Bury, Northampton Town v Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town, Rotherham United v Cambridge United, Crewe Alexandra v Preston North End, York City v Bradford City, Port Vale v Burnley, Peterborough United v Crawley Town, Yeovil Town v Queens Park Rangers, Plymouth Argyle v Gillingham, Swindon Town v Exeter City, Bristol Rovers v Birmingham City, Ipswich Town v Stevenage, Luton Town v Bristol City, Charlton Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newport County, Brentford v Oxford United, Portsmouth v Derby County, Southend United v Brighton & Hove Albion, Milton Keynes Dons v Leyton Orient, Cardiff City v AFC Wimbledon, Millwall v Barnet, Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham, Colchester United v Reading

