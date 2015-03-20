Hull set to contest FA charge over Foxes clash

The charge relates to an incident that unfolded in the 68th minute of last Saturday's goalless Premier League draw at Leicester City.

Referee Jon Moss booked Alex Bruce for a strong challenge on Riyad Mahrez, much to the frustration of the visiting players, who voiced their disapproval towards the official.

The FA confirmed on Thursday that the club would be charged over the incident, but Bruce indicated at a news conference on Friday that the allegations would not be accepted.

"None of us want to see it [surrounding referees], that's for certain," he said. "I think all of my players [saw] the injustice of the referee and were trying to protect Alex.

"I've got the hugest respect for Mahrez because he's a very good player, but the way he rolled around the pitch is something we have to stamp out.

"I think that's what incenses all of us and the frustration was that he was blatantly trying to get somebody sent off.

"When you are injured, you don't roll around like that because you can't.

"If you study him and watch him as he rolls around, the Leicester players - and unfortunately it's creeping in everywhere - they wanted to get Alex sent off.

"For us, we surrounded the referee because it was a perfectly fair challenge, and we will vigorously defend it.

"I'm not saying that we should have surrounded the referee, but there was an injustice, and the one thing we've got to stamp out more than anything is people rolling around the floor faking injuries."

The surrounding of referees has come under the spotlight in recent weeks, with Chelsea facing criticism for their conduct in the build-up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's red card in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Hull host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.